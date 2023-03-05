The U.S. will provide about $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine.

[China News Agency]The U.S. State Department issued a statement on the 3rd local time, saying that the U.S. will provide another 400 million U.S. dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement that as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $400 million in military assistance, including rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), various ammunition , armored bridge vehicles, etc. The $400 million in aid will be drawn from Department of Defense stockpiles.

According to the Associated Press, this is the first time that the United States has provided armored bridge-carrying vehicles to Ukraine. The armored bridge erecting vehicle is mainly used to quickly erect bridges, allowing people to quickly pass through rivers. According to reports, Russian-Ukrainian troops are currently facing off on both sides of the Dnieper River.

Blinken also said that the United States will continue to unite more than 50 allies to provide support to Ukraine. As long as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the Biden administration will continue to provide support to Ukraine.

On March 2, Blinken had a contact with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India. This is the first meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries since the Ukraine crisis escalated.