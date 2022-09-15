[Epoch Times, September 13, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lai Yiqing, Taipei, Taiwan reported) The United States launched the Chip 4 Alliance, intending to work with Taiwan, Japan and South Korea to promote control of semiconductor exports and technology outflows. However, foreign media pointed out that more than a year after this initiative was proposed, not only did it fail to finalize the plan, but there was not even a preliminary meeting. The main reason was that allies were worried that the CCP might retaliate, coupled with the long-term tension between Japan and South Korea, and the inclusion of Taiwan and Taiwan. International government-level organizations have doubts and other factors.

The British “Financial Times” reported on Tuesday (September 13) that the main initiative of Chip 4 is to strengthen the US access to key chips, while weakening China‘s strategy to participate in the semiconductor field. It will provide a forum for the government and business to coordinate supply chains. Security, human development, R&D and subsidy policies, etc. However, the coalition has so far been slow to form.

The report pointed out that the United States regards this initiative as a positive, multilateral conference organization, and is very different from the export control and investment review implemented by China to make it more difficult for China to obtain advanced semiconductor technology. However, China’s Commerce Ministry warned the United States in July not to “damage and fragment” the global semiconductor supply chain through the chip alliance.

Samsung worried about China’s reaction

The report pointed out that South Korea’s Samsung Electronics (Samsung) and SK Hynix (SK Hynix) are the leaders of memory chips, Taiwan’s TSMC dominates the foundry industry, and Japan has some leading companies in semiconductor materials and equipment.

China produces 40% of the world‘s information technology (IT) products, including some key components and materials, and the CCP’s current attitude has made some governments and chipmakers anxious.

For example, Samsung’s co-CEO in charge of the semiconductor business, Kyung Gye-hyun, said last week that Samsung had expressed its concerns to South Korean authorities about the Chip 4 initiative. “Our position is that Chips 4 should seek understanding from China first, and then negotiate with the United States. Trying to take advantage of the U.S.-China conflict, but finding a win-win solution.”

South Korea, the least reluctant to join the initiative, is concerned that the alliance will interfere with competition among companies, and some in South Korea are also concerned that the United States will use the initiative to allow its own Intel, Micron, etc. waiting for the company to gain an advantage.

A Japanese official also said that South Korea, if it does join, could limit the scope of the Chip 4 initiative as tensions between Japan and South Korea remain unresolved. Japan has yet to lift chemical export controls it imposed on South Korea’s semiconductor industry in 2019, a move stemming from a historical dispute between Japan and South Korea.

Japan and South Korea do not want Taiwan to be included in the official organization

In addition, Japan and South Korea are reluctant to participate in a formal organization involving Taiwan and involving the government level. A senior South Korean official said South Korea has sought assurances from the United States that if Taiwan joins the alliance, it cannot be seen by China as a challenge to the “one China” policy. The official said South Korea has not made any other commitments other than committing to a “preliminary meeting” for a future Chip 4.

Nazak Nikakhtar, a former senior U.S. Department of Commerce official now at law firm Wiley Rein LLP, said the slow progress of the Chip 4 initiative showed “a multilateral approach will only work if all parties are interested in moving forward. success”. “We also cannot expect Taiwan to self-regulate trade with China because many of the raw materials they use to make their chips come from China. So the idea of ​​Taiwan being in sync with South Korea and the U.S. is absurd,” she added.

