China News Service, March 9 (CNN) reported that on the 8th local time, CSX Transportation Company, the largest rail network operator in the eastern United States, said in a statement that a coal train was in the west that morning. The Virginia derailed and caught fire, injuring three conductors on board and causing diesel to spill into a nearby river.

According to reports, the accident occurred in remote areas of West Virginia. The train hit a boulder that fell from a landslide and derailed, sending some of the carriages into the local river. The locomotive caught fire after the violent collision, and three crew members on board were injured. Their lives are not in danger and they have been sent to hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the train was a coal train of the CSX transportation company, but when the accident happened, the car was not carrying any coal.

West Virginia Emergency Management said in a statement that at least 22 empty cars derailed and a powered car derailed and fell into a nearby river, causing a diesel spill. The department said the derailment occurred south of the New River Canyon National Park Reserve in the United States.

CSX will be responsible for the cleanup and is currently monitoring the spilled diesel for any potential public health impacts.

“An unknown amount of diesel oil leaked from the derailed carriage will be contained in Xinhe with environmental protection measures,” the company added.

Recently, there have been frequent rail accidents in the United States. On February 3, a freight train of the Norfolk Southern Railway Company was involved in an accident while passing through the town of East Palestine, Ohio. A total of 50 carriages were derailed or damaged. The accident caused a large amount of toxic chemicals to enter the air, water and soil, causing harm to the surrounding ecological environment and the health of residents. On March 4, another freight train crashed near Springfield, Ohio, derailing about 20 cars.