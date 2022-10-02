U.S. recruit was found not guilty of burning the “quasi-aircraft carrier”, collapsed and cried in court

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-01 16:35

Overseas Network, October 1st. According to a report by CNN on September 30, the U.S. Navy issued a statement saying that a court issued a judgment a few days ago, announcing the 2020 “Good Man Richard” amphibious assault ship arson suspect Ryan. Mace is innocent. Previously, some US media believed that if the charges of arson and intentional damage to the ship were established, Mays faced up to life imprisonment.

The judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence that recruit Mays set fire to the “Good Man Richard”, and after hearing the verdict, Mays collapsed on the table and cried bitterly. As he walked out of the courtroom, he said he had been through the toughest two years and his naval career had been ruined and was looking forward to a fresh start.

On July 12, 2020, the “Good Man Richard” moored at a naval base in California suddenly caught fire. The fire burned for 5 days, injuring 63 people, and the “quasi-aircraft carrier” was seriously damaged and had to be scrapped. , causing billions of dollars in damage to the U.S. military.

After the incident, Mays was charged with arson. Prosecutors said Mays was unhappy with the Navy for failing to become a SEAL and instead being assigned to the deck. However, the U.S. Navy’s 2021 investigation report shows that the lack of command, training, fire prevention plans, equipment maintenance, coordination and communication of firefighting operations and other aspects led to the fire getting out of control.

The “Good Man Richard” was commissioned in 1998 with a full-load displacement of 40,500 tons and can carry more than 2,000 marines and corresponding weapons and equipment. The ship cost about 750 million US dollars to build that year, and now it costs about 4 billion US dollars to build a similar warship.