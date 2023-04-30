Home » U.S. regulators release SpaceX starship explosion investigation report, debris may fall in endangered species habitat – yqqlm
Original title: U.S. regulators release SpaceX starship explosion investigation report, debris may fall in endangered species habitat

The SpaceX starship exploded (data map)

Overseas Network, April 28 (Xinhua) According to a Reuters report on April 28, after the explosion of the starship of the US Space Exploration Technology Corporation (SpaceX), the explosion debris and particles spread far beyond expectations, causing public concern. The investigation report released by the US regulatory agency on the 26th stated that the explosion had an impact on the local environment, and the debris fell outside the approved range and may have landed in the habitat of endangered species.

The investigation report issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stated that SpaceX’s facilities were adjacent to a National Wildlife Refuge. The explosion of the starship threw large pieces of concrete and metal hundreds of meters away, and a large fire ignited on the nearby ground. The burned area exceeds 1.4 hectares. Debris from the explosion rained down on nearby towns and had an impact on the local environment.

Concrete dust from the explosion traveled 10.5 kilometers northwest, said Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman Aubrey Buzek. According to an environmental assessment approved by the agency in 2022, launch debris will remain in an area of ​​about 2.8 square kilometers around the launch pad. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigative report.

The US Center for Biodiversity Research said the investigation report proved that the initial environmental assessment was insufficient. Concrete chunks and metal fragments likely landed on critical habitat for the endangered pipe plover. The potential hazards to public safety and wildlife should be more thoroughly studied before SpaceX proceeds with its next launch. (Overseas Network/Li Fang)

