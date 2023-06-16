U.S. Releases Annual Human Trafficking Report, Countries Like Afghanistan, China, and Russia Still Ranked Worst Tier 1 – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

6
- U.S. releases annual human trafficking report, countries like Afghanistan, China and Russia still ranked worst Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- U.S. State Department’s Annual Trafficking in Persons Report Adds China to Blacklist RFI – Radio France Internationale
- U.S. State Department Report: Chinese Criminal Syndicates Human Trafficking Transnational Network Fraud radio free asia
- The U.S. State Department released the human trafficking report and continued to include China in the third category of countries Voice of America Chinese Website
- US 2023 Human Trafficking Report Malaysia Returns to Tier 2 Watch List – Domestic – Cover Headlines | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
