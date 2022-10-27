U.S. reports more than 28,000 monkeypox cases, 6 new deaths in a week

Overseas Network, October 25. According to Fox News, data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on October 24 showed that a total of 28,004 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, and the number of cases still ranks first in the world. In the past week, there have been six new deaths from monkeypox in the United States, the report said.

The above-mentioned deaths came from 4 states, including 2 in Illinois, 2 in New York, 1 in Nevada and 1 in Maryland, and many of the deceased suffered from underlying diseases before they died.

In response, the deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Health Services warned that monkeypox is still circulating and has the potential to cause severe illness and death. For people with weakened immune systems or at high risk of infection, the best way to prevent monkeypox is to get vaccinated.

On May 18, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States this year. Since then, the monkeypox virus has spread rapidly across the United States. The “New York Times” published an article on September 29 that the outbreak of the new crown and monkeypox both exposed serious loopholes in the US government’s epidemic control system. In the face of new infectious diseases in the future, the chaotic response of the US government will be inevitable. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)