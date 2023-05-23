U.S. Republican negotiator: Debt ceiling talks are not going well – Xinhua English.news.cn

11
- Republican negotiator: Debt ceiling talks are not going well International Online
- [Video]U.S. debt: No deal yet, but progress between Biden and opposition RFI – Radio France Internationale
- 5 major events in today’s financial market: Biden and McCarthy will meet again tonight, and several Fed officials will speak Provided by Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Biden, McCarthy meet on Monday to try to restart bipartisan talks on federal debt ceiling Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Biden, McKinsey held ‘productive’ talks, but no deal yet on raising debt ceiling Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Kalush orchestra sells Eurovision trophy for $ 900,000 to finance three drones for the Ukrainian army