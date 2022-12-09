Home World U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: U.S. women’s basketball star Greiner and Russian arms dealer freed – BBC News 中文
World

U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: U.S. women’s basketball star Greiner and Russian arms dealer freed – BBC News 中文

by admin
U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: U.S. women’s basketball star Greiner and Russian arms dealer freed – BBC News 中文
  • Paul Kirby
  • BBC reporter

add text to video,

VIDEO: Greiner and Bute pass each other at Abu Dhabi airport

US and Russia reach prisoner swap deal. American women’s basketball star Brittney Griner (Griner) imprisoned in Russia has been released in exchange for the release of drug dealer Viktor Bout (Viktor Bout), who was imprisoned in the United States for 12 years.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday (December 8) that Greiner was safe and on the plane back to the United States from the United Arab Emirates.

“I’m happy to say that Britney is in a good mood right now … she needs time and space to recover,” Biden said at the White House.

Russian media reported that Bout, known as the “merchant of death”, had arrived in Moscow.

See also  From 0 to 11:00 on October 20, Ningbo, Zhejiang added 4 new confirmed cases and 13 asymptomatic infections - People's Livelihood - zhonggong.com

You may also like

Hong Kong adds 14,373 confirmed cases, a new...

Investigation for corruption of the European Parliament by...

Arrested for corruption a former MEP of the...

The documentary “Harry and Meghan” and the reactions...

Portugal, the parliament towards the approval of the...

Green light to ESM ratification, German Court rejects...

The “main artery” of the US-Canada oil pipeline...

South Korea passes the age law: “We will...

Iran, 11 sentenced to death for protests

Ukraine latest news. Russian rocket launcher on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy