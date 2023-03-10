The Iranian mission to the United Nations and the Chinese embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Iran is directly implicated in Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, which resulted in casualties among Ukrainian civilians,” Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department said five Chinese companies and an individual on the sanctions list provided Iran with parts for military drones Russia is using in the Ukraine war. According to officials and analysts, Iran obtained Western technology for the drones from Chinese companies that bought them on behalf of Tehran.

The Biden administration on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Chinese companies supplying Iran’s drone program and on a network of companies the U.S. says are part of a network Iran uses to boost trade and global finance. underground financial system.

