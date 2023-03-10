The Biden administration on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Chinese companies supplying Iran’s drone program and on what the United States says is a network of companies that the United States says are part of Iran’s underground financial system used to facilitate trade and global finance .
The U.S. Treasury Department said five Chinese companies and an individual on the sanctions list provided Iran with parts for military drones Russia is using in the Ukraine war. According to officials and analysts, Iran obtained Western technology for the drones from Chinese companies that bought them on behalf of Tehran.
“Iran is directly implicated in Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, which resulted in casualties among Ukrainian civilians,” Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations and the Chinese embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The move is one of a series of punitive measures the Biden administration has taken to address concerns about Chinese access to Western markets.
Also on Thursday, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 39 other companies that U.S. officials say form an international network that Iran uses to export petrochemicals, in violation of U.S.-led sanctions. Iran’s foreign exchange bureaus set up the companies in Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to help Iranian state-owned companies conceal the origin of goods sold to Chinese and Indian customers, the Treasury said.
The U.S. Treasury Department said that network, and others like it, constituted what amounted to “shadow banking.” According to information given by Western diplomats and intelligence officials and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, the network has helped Iran obtain the foreign exchange it needs to pay for imports, keep its economy from collapsing and Allow Iran to withstand the siege of various sanctions and have a bargaining chip in multilateral negotiations surrounding the Iranian nuclear program.
“The current actions demonstrate the commitment of the United States to enforcing the sanctions we have introduced and our ability to disrupt the foreign financial networks that Iran relies on,” U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Wally Adeyemo said in an accompanying statement. It’s these networks that are used to launder money.”
To coerce Iran into a nuclear security deal, the Trump administration imposed sanctions that bar international banks from managing accounts for Iranian companies. Violators could face a range of penalties under U.S. and local laws, as well as international anti-money laundering regulations, such as multibillion-dollar fines and loss of access to U.S. dollars and U.S. financial markets. The Biden administration is trying to induce Iran to abide by the Iran nuclear agreement by promising to reduce sanctions against Iran.
Instead, Iran has resisted U.S. pressure and stepped up its uranium enrichment, Western officials say, and now has almost enough uranium to build a nuclear weapon.