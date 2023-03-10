10.03.2023

On the 9th, the United States put some Chinese companies and individuals on the sanctions blacklist on the grounds of supplying drone parts to Iranian companies. Which agencies are on the list?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Thursday (March 9) that five Chinese companies and one person were blacklisted for sanctions, saying they were involved in supplying parts to Iranian drone manufacturers.

The China-based companies “sell and ship thousands of aerospace components, including parts that can be used in drones, to Iran’s Aeronautical Manufacturing Industry Company (HESA),” the U.S. Treasury Department said, adding that the companies are linked to Russia’s efforts to control Ukraine. There is an indirect relationship between the attack and Iran’s attack on oil tankers in the Gulf region, because in the incident, both Russia and Iran used the Shahed-136 drone manufactured by HESA, and the Iranian company is indirectly controlled by the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

“The use of Iranian-made drones by Iran and Russia in Ukraine has been directly linked to civilian casualties in Ukraine,” Treasury Undersecretary for Counterterrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

According to the statement, the five Chinese companies that have been sanctioned are: Hangzhou Fuyang Koto Machinery Co., Ltd., and its company Raven International Trade Co., Ltd. in Hong Kong; Guilin Alpha Rubber Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Caspero Technology Co., Ltd. S&C Trade PTY Co., Ltd and its employee Yun Xia Yuan.

Among them, Hangzhou Fuyang Koto Machinery Co., Ltd. was accused of using its Hong Kong Raven subsidiary to facilitate multi-million dollar parts transactions with Iran’s HESA.

In addition, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has also sanctioned 39 entities, including companies in Iran, China, Hong Kong, and Dubai, accusing them of forming a “shadow banking” network (shadow banking) and assisting sanctioned countries. Iranian entities have access to the international financial system and sales of petrochemical products in violation of international sanctions imposed on Iran.

U.S. Undersecretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement that the sanctions were aimed at “disrupting foreign financial networks that Iran uses to launder money.”

Since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Iran has been accused of supplying Russia with drones used to bomb Ukrainian civilians. The United States had sanctioned executives and board members of another Iranian drone design and manufacturing company, Quds Aviation Industries (QAI), in January. Specific measures include freezing their assets in the United States and prohibiting Americans from conducting business transactions with them.

In response to U.S. sanctions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Khanani said in February: “The sanctions resorted to by the Biden administration are like the failed maximum pressure policy of the Trump era.”



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani responded to U.S. sanctions on Iranian companies in February: “The sanctions resorted to by the Biden administration are like the failed maximum pressure policy of the Trump era.” The high-pressure ban implemented is contrary to the principles of international law.

(U.S. Treasury Department, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, etc.)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.