U.S. Sanctions Russian, Iranian Security Services Over Detention – WSJ

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on key security services in Russia and Iran, saying it is using improperly detained Americans as political leverage.

The move by Washington comes as the Russian foreign ministry has denied a request by U.S. officials in Moscow to visit jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich next month , in retaliation for the United States‘ recent denial of visas to Russian journalists wishing to travel to New York.

Gershkovich, 31, is being held in Russia on espionage charges that The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government vehemently deny.

Senior Biden administration officials said Thursday that sanctions against Russia’s FSB and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been brewing before Gershkovich was detained last month, but Gershkovich Being detained has strengthened the U.S. government’s resolve to punish such behavior.

