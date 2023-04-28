U.S. Sanctions Russian, Iranian Security Services Over Detention – WSJ

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on key security services in Russia and Iran, saying it is using improperly detained Americans as political leverage.
The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on key security services in Russia and Iran, saying it is using improperly detained Americans as political leverage.
The move by Washington comes as the Russian foreign ministry has denied a request by U.S. officials in Moscow to visit jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich next month , in retaliation for the United States‘ recent denial of visas to Russian journalists wishing to travel to New York.
Gershkovich, 31, is being held in Russia on espionage charges that The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government vehemently deny.
Senior Biden administration officials said Thursday that sanctions against Russia’s FSB and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been brewing before Gershkovich was detained last month, but Gershkovich Being detained has strengthened the U.S. government’s resolve to punish such behavior.
Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday that it considered the United States‘ refusal to submit a proposal to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to New York for the United Nations Security Council meeting. Issuing visas to Russian journalists is an “act of sabotage”. Russia currently holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.
The Russian foreign ministry said: “Such acts of disruption aimed at preventing normal journalism will not go unnoticed. The US embassy has therefore been informed that its request for consular access to Gershkovich on May 11 has been fulfilled.” be rejected.”
“We are also considering other possible retaliatory measures and will inform the US side in due course,” the Russian foreign ministry said.
The U.S. embassy confirmed that it had requested consular access to Gershkovic on May 11.