Schumer and McConnell called on Russia to release arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the first case since the Cold War in which an American journalist was arrested by Moscow on charges of espionage.

Updated April 8, 2023 09:15 CST

Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate have called on Russia to release Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, who was arrested last week in the first arrest of a U.S. journalist since the Cold War. Case of arrest by Moscow on charges of espionage.

“We strongly condemn the unjustified detention of the United States,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky. ) said in a joint statement. citizen, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and demand the immediate release of this internationally renowned and respected independent journalist.”

Schumer and McConnell said that since Gershkovich’s arrest, “Russian authorities have failed to produce any credible evidence to substantiate their fabricated allegations.” They accused Moscow of refusing consular access to the journalist from the U.S. embassy, ​​a move they said violated standard diplomatic protocol and “could violate international law.”

