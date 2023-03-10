U.S. Senator: “Poison Train” Accident Information Disclosure Is Not Transparent, People Live in Fear

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-11 01:00

Overseas.com, March 10. On March 9 local time, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing on the Ohio “poison train” accident. The CEO of the derailed train operator Norfolk Southern Railway Company was questioned. According to a report by CNN on the same day, Senator Shirley Capito said at the meeting that there was a problem of opaque information disclosure after the accident, and various discussions between the Norfolk Southern Railway Company, the government and the public Communication gaps make it impossible to trust.

Capito said that when she raised the question “Where will the hazardous waste in the train accident be shipped?”, neither the US Environmental Protection Agency nor the officials of the railroad company involved gave a clear answer, and the question of whether the waste A series of issues such as stopping in Michigan and why they stopped in Michigan were not explained, “(This practice) makes local residents have to pay attention to themselves, which makes them live in fear. Whereabouts information should be transparent.”

At the hearing, Norfolk Southern Railway promised to continue to clean up the scene of the train derailment accident. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also stated that it has conducted air quality tests on about 600 households at the accident site, and no vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride was detected. However, some local people are increasingly suspicious of the government’s message, saying, “We don’t know what is true, what is false, and what is being concealed.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)