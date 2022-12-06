Home World U.S. small plane carrying three people crashes in Gulf of Mexico, no survivors found yet – yqqlm
China News Agency, San Francisco, December 4 (Xinhua) US media reported on the 4th local time that a small plane carrying 3 people in Florida crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on the evening of the 3rd. As of the 4th, no survivors have been found.

CBS quoted a statement from the US Federal Aviation Administration on the 4th as saying that the plane involved took off from Venice Airport in Florida at around 19:30 on the 3rd with 3 people on board. The city government of Venice said on Twitter on the afternoon of the 4th that because the plane did not land after the deadline, the US Federal Aviation Administration notified the Venice police to verify the situation at the airport. Around 10 am on the 4th, several local agencies launched an investigation into the missing plane.

The Venice Municipal Government said that at around 14:00 on the 4th, search and rescue personnel found the wreckage of the single-engine “Piper Cherokee” small aircraft in the waters about 540 meters west of the coast of Venice City Airport. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a teenager in the passenger compartment of the plane. On the same day, boating leisure personnel found a floating female body about 4 kilometers west of Venice Beach. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the woman was on board.

Authorities believe a male was also unaccounted for on the plane. The search will continue until sunset and continue as conditions permit.

The city of Venice said the plane that crashed was on lease. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash.

(Original title: The U.S. small plane carrying three people crashed in the Gulf of Mexico and no survivors have been found yet)

