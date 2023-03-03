Original title: The results of the investigation announced that the so-called “Havana Syndrome” lie in the United States declared bankruptcy

Chinanews.com, March 3 (Xinhua) Comprehensive foreign media reports, US intelligence agencies announced the latest findings, claiming that it is impossible to link “foreign hostile forces” with the so-called “Havana Syndrome”.

Image source: Screenshot of the Associated Press report

According to previous reports, since 2016, many staff members of US agencies stationed abroad have claimed to have symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and tinnitus, and most of them are based in Havana, the capital of Cuba. Former U.S. President Trump’s administration believed that it was caused by Cuba’s use of some kind of “secret weapon” and called the related symptoms “Havana Syndrome”.

According to the Associated Press, the latest findings released by U.S. intelligence officials on March 1 show that most of the investigated cases seem to have their own causes, including environmental factors, undiagnosed diseases, etc., and it is impossible to use a single cause to diagnose most or All reports are explained.

U.S. officials also point to evidence that foreign powers were not involved. Investigators found “no credible evidence” that any “hostile force” had acquired weapons that could have caused the reported symptoms, or acquired listening devices that could have inadvertently harmed others.

U.S. officials also stressed that the investigation was extremely detailed, involving the participation of seven relevant agencies. According to reports, investigators reviewed about 1,500 reports from 96 countries or regions. It turned out that many of the reports were linked to potential explanations other than so-called “foreign operations,” such as physical illness, malfunctioning air conditioning and ventilation systems, or electromagnetic waves generated by computer mice.

Regarding the U.S. intelligence claims, Cuban authorities said the findings reflected what Cuba has repeatedly stated: that no “attack” took place. “We are not surprised,” Johana Tablada, deputy director of the U.S. department at the Cuban foreign ministry, told The Associated Press.

Tablada pointed out that Trump used the so-called “attack” as an excuse to tighten sanctions against Cuba, including partially paralyzing consular services for more than five years. Because of the baseless allegations, it “has hurt Cuban families, exchanges between our two countries, and created a downward spiral[in relations].”

According to the Russian satellite network, regarding the latest investigation by the US intelligence agency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova commented sarcastically that the US had pointed the finger at Russia earlier, “so it turns out that our image of the ‘evil empire’ Collapsing before our eyes?”

Source: China News NetworkReturn to Sohu to see more





Editor: