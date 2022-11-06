Original title: U.S. and South Korea extend air drills, U.S. strategic bombers participate in the exercise

On November 5, local time, the US-South Korea large-scale joint air exercise entered the last day. According to the South Korean Joint Staff Headquarters, the US B-1B strategic bomber participated in the exercise that afternoon. In a recent statement, a spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry condemned the irresponsible and reckless actions of the United States as a serious violation of sovereign national security.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the large-scale U.S.-South Korea joint air exercise originally scheduled to end on the 4th was delayed until the end of the 5th. On the last day of the exercise, the U.S. military sent two B-1B strategic bombers to participate in the exercise. This is the first time this type of bomber has flown to the Korean peninsula since December 2017.

North Korea’s foreign ministry condemns U.S. challenge to peninsula peace and stability

North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesman issued a statement on November 4 strongly condemning the United States. The statement pointed out that the United States ignored the demands of North Korea and other countries in the region and the need to maintain a peaceful and stable environment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK condemned such irresponsible and reckless actions of the United States as a serious violation of the security of the sovereign country and an unbridled challenge to the international community’s desire for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and stated that the DPRK will not tolerate hostile forces violating its sovereignty and security. , will respond strongly to this.