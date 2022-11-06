Home World U.S., South Korea extend air drills, U.S. strategic bombers participate in drills – Military – CGTN
World

U.S., South Korea extend air drills, U.S. strategic bombers participate in drills – Military – CGTN

by admin

Original title: U.S. and South Korea extend air drills, U.S. strategic bombers participate in the exercise

On November 5, local time, the US-South Korea large-scale joint air exercise entered the last day. According to the South Korean Joint Staff Headquarters, the US B-1B strategic bomber participated in the exercise that afternoon. In a recent statement, a spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry condemned the irresponsible and reckless actions of the United States as a serious violation of sovereign national security.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the large-scale U.S.-South Korea joint air exercise originally scheduled to end on the 4th was delayed until the end of the 5th. On the last day of the exercise, the U.S. military sent two B-1B strategic bombers to participate in the exercise. This is the first time this type of bomber has flown to the Korean peninsula since December 2017.

North Korea’s foreign ministry condemns U.S. challenge to peninsula peace and stability

North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesman issued a statement on November 4 strongly condemning the United States. The statement pointed out that the United States ignored the demands of North Korea and other countries in the region and the need to maintain a peaceful and stable environment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK condemned such irresponsible and reckless actions of the United States as a serious violation of the security of the sovereign country and an unbridled challenge to the international community’s desire for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and stated that the DPRK will not tolerate hostile forces violating its sovereignty and security. , will respond strongly to this.

You may also like

A rare scene appeared!Biden and Obama team up...

Climate, Cop27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh: waiting for...

Russian cafe fire kills 15, one suspect arrested...

Tanzania, a plane with 49 people on board...

Russia-Ukraine war, Iran admits: “Drones in Moscow before...

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new...

Moscow ignites conflict in Kosovo

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new...

Ukraine latest news. Usa in Zelensky: do not...

Leaders of many countries and heads of international...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy