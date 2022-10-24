Home World U.S. study: American children’s grades dropped significantly during the new crown epidemic, especially for African-American and Hispanic students – yqqlm
by admin
Original title: US study: American children’s grades dropped significantly during the new crown epidemic, especially for African-American and Hispanic students

COVID-19 has devastating impact on US children’s learning (CNN)

Overseas Network, October 24thAccording to CNN’s news on the 24th, a national education evaluation data showed that during the new crown epidemic, American children’s performance dropped significantly, especially the reading and mathematics subjects of fourth- and eighth-grade students in the United States. Among them, black and Hispanic students have experienced the largest declines in math scores, and the gap with white students is widening.

The statistics are implemented by the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Department of Education. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the statistics were shocking and difficult to accept. No single U.S. state or large city saw improvements in children’s math scores, and more than 50 states and jurisdictions that took part in the assessment showed declines in math scores in relevant grades, the report said. The assessment, which took place between January and March this year, showed fourth- and eighth-grade maths grades fell by the most on record as schools shifted to online instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peggy Carr, a member of the National Center for Education Statistics, believes that the eighth grade is a critical stage in the advanced mathematics curriculum, and if students miss this period of study, they will miss out on the opportunity to enter career fields such as science, technology, and engineering.

The report shows that the new crown epidemic has affected all American students, with a greater impact on students from minority groups such as African Americans and Hispanics. Statistics show that the gap between white students and black and Hispanic students is wider than it was three years ago. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

