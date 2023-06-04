U.S. study: American life expectancy lags behind dozens of countries, further worsening disadvantage

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-04 21:43

Overseas Network, June 4th According to a report by the US “Capitol Hill” on June 2, a new study in the United States shows that in the past few decades, the average life expectancy of Americans has slowed down, and the average life expectancy of Americans has lagged behind Dozens of countries.

The study, published Monday in the American Journal of Public Health, found that the U.S. life expectancy disadvantage began in the 1950s and has grown over the past 40 years as dozens of countries have fared better. further exacerbated. Steven Woolf, director of the Center for Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States, said the problem is “bigger than we thought” and that there are far more countries performing better than the United States than imagined.

Research shows that from 1950 to 1954, the increase in life expectancy of Americans was 0.21 years; from 1955 to 1973, the increase in life expectancy of Americans was 0.1 years; from 1974 to 1982, the increase in life expectancy was 0.34 years; By 2009, the increase in life expectancy was 0.15 years; from 2010 to 2019, the increase in life expectancy was 0.06 years. From 2020 to 2021, American life expectancy will drop by 0.97 years.

The study found that between 1933 and 2021, life expectancy in 56 countries exceeded that of the United States. The latest data shows that the average American’s life expectancy fell by 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was the largest annual drop in 75 years. (Overseas Network/Li Fang)