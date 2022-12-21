Original title: U.S. unilateralist bullying has become an international public hazard

Recently, the World Trade Organization held a meeting in Geneva to review US trade policy. Many WTO members have criticized the United States for insisting on “U.S. priority” and disregarding multilateral trade rules, indicating that the United States‘ actions of unilateralism and disrupting the global industrial chain are international public nuisances and are unpopular.

In recent years, the United States has increasingly lacked respect for the WTO and international trade rules. It has interpreted the principle of “use if you agree or abandon it if you disagree” to a paranoid level, severely disrupting the global industrial chain and supply chain, and causing a huge negative impact on international rules. In December 2018, the World Trade Organization conducted a trade policy review of the United States. Many WTO members criticized the United States for its unilateral and protectionist trade policies and urged the United States to fulfill its obligations in the multilateral trading system. But since then, the United States has taken “America First” as its starting point and adopted measures that run counter to the fundamental principles of the multilateral trading system. For example, the United States has helped domestic industries gain competitive advantages through large-scale discriminatory subsidies, and has arbitrarily tightened investment security reviews without any factual basis. In addition, the United States has blocked the selection of members of the Appellate Body and refused to implement WTO rulings, abusing “long-arm jurisdiction” and coercing other WTO members to abide by US domestic laws. Data show that the United States has retained more than 90 anti-dumping measures that have been implemented for more than 20 years.

The unilateralism and bullying thinking of the United States has been “infiltrated into the bone marrow”, and even the so-called allies are not immune to it, highlighting how hypocritical the so-called “value alliance” and “democratic alliance” of the US government are, but a means and a cover for self-interest That’s all.

The European Union, Canada, New Zealand, etc. “can’t bear it anymore” and criticized the US trade policy. In particular, the “Inflation Reduction Act” promulgated by the United States stipulates that the US government will provide high subsidies for electric vehicle-related industries manufactured in its own country, which has caused widespread dissatisfaction in the international community. EU countries generally believe that this blatant protectionist policy constitutes discrimination against European automakers and will affect the long-term competitiveness of European industries. European Commission President Von der Leyen said in a speech in the European Parliament recently that the bill will lead to unfair competition, and the EU should launch its own “inflation reduction bill” in response to the United States. The South Korean media also recently published an article saying that the United States‘ “supporting allies” is only friendly in name. In order to gain an advantage in the fields of semiconductors and electric vehicles, the United States does not hesitate to hollow out the industrial resources of its allies.

The United States, which is accustomed to talking about “rules-based” and saying one thing and doing another, has become a “destroyer of the multilateral trading system”, a “unilateralist bullying practice”, and a “disruptor of global industrial and supply chains”. , and its series of bullying acts can be called an international public nuisance. I advise the United States to learn from its mistakes and return to the right path of maintaining the multilateral trading system as soon as possible. Otherwise, it will be opposed and cast aside by the international community. (Guo Yan)