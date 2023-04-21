According to a report by CNN on April 18, an email sent by the U.S. Department of Energy to Rosatom showed that a nuclear power plant currently controlled by Russia used sensitive U.S. nuclear technology, and the U.S. issued a warning to Russia.

In the email, dated March 17, 2023, Andrea Fekir, director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nonproliferation Policy, told Rosatom’s director general that Zapor, Enelgodar, The Roget nuclear power plant uses nuclear technology controlled by the United States for export, and the United States requires Russian personnel not to have access to such sensitive information. Russia was in control of the plant when the DOE sent the email.

According to US media, although the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is still actually operated by Ukrainian employees, it has been managed by Rosatom. The U.S. Department of Energy warned in an email that any involvement of Russian citizens or entities in the handling of U.S. nuclear technology would be “illegal.”

CNN said it was unclear whether Rosatom had responded to the email. The National Nuclear Security Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, told CNN in a statement that the email was authentic. CNN has reached out to Rosatom for comment.

In June 2021, the official website of the U.S. Department of Energy published an article stating that the U.S. has helped Ukraine improve the maintenance procedures of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which will ultimately strengthen Ukraine’s energy security.