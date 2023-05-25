Home » U.S. warship arrives at the Russian embassy in Oslo, Norway: This visit is a harmful show of force-Chinanews.com Video
World

by admin
US warship arrives at Russian embassy in Oslo, Norway: This visit is a harmful show of force

Release time: 07:30, May 25, 2023

According to a report by the Norwegian Radio and Television Company on May 24 local time, the USS Gerald Ford arrived in Oslo, the capital of Norway, on the same day. The Norwegian Armed Forces established a military restricted zone around the ship.

The Norwegian Armed Forces said the U.S. warship planned to conduct several exercises with the Norwegian Army, Navy, Air Force and Special Forces of the Armed Forces. It is reported that the warship will stay in Oslo for 4 days.

The Russian embassy in Oslo called the warship’s visit a harmful show of force. (Produced by Liu Yinghan)

