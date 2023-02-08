Throughout Europe people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minority participated in the Resistance for Liberation from Fascism and Nazism. In France a partisan battalion made up of Sinti fought the Nazis supporting the Allied landings in Normandy while in Slovakia a partisan battalion made up of members of the minority stopped the German counterattack in Banska Bystrica during the insurrection of the summer of 1944.

In Italy, after 8 September 1943, Sinti and Roma fled from the concentration camps where they had been imprisoned since September 1940. Many were rounded up by the fascists and the Nazis and sent to extermination camps, but some managed to hide and participate in the fight partisan even at the cost of her own life. Others help partisan formations as patriots. Today, research is still far from offering a complete picture of the role played by people belonging to the minority in the defeat of fascism and Nazism.

Extraordinary is the story of Amilcare “Taro” Debar (in the photo), perhaps the only person belonging to the minority who received official recognition for having participated in the struggle for liberation from Nazi-fascism. Born in Frossasco (Turin), on 16 June 1927, he was orphaned at the age of three and, together with his sister Elvira, was accepted first in an institute of nuns and later in the Racconigi orphanage in the Cuneo area. In the orphanage he arrives to attend the vocational training school and is subsequently welcomed by the Bergia family who offer him a job on their farm.

At seventeen, in the first months of 1944, he became a partisan relay in the Garibaldi Formations carrying orders in the Cuneo valleys. He escaped being shot and became a Partisan fighter with the name of “Corsair” in the 48th Bgt. Garibaldi “Dante Di Nanni”, participating in the Liberation of Turin. After the war he was employed at the Racconigi police headquarters where he had spent the years in an orphanage. During his police service he meets a brother by chance, decides to leave his uniform and to reunite with his entire family with whom he lived until his eighty-three-year-old disappearance on December 12, 2010.

After the War of Liberation, Taro did not receive the Patriot Certificate (Alexander Patent) issued by the Allies or any other recognition for his commitment during the Resistance. He had to wait for a partisan, Sandro Pertini, to become President of the Republic to receive official recognition, probably the Diploma of Honor certifying the qualification of Fighter for the Freedom of Italy 1943-1945.

The Piedmontese Institute for the History of the Resistance keeps a file on Taro’s work which reads: «Very valid figure. A naturally boss man. His ability to solve problems, from the daily problems of food survival, to the operational decisions of war is remarkable».

The lack of recognition of many partisans belonging to the minority who fought and died for freedom helps to understand today’s difficulties in building policies free from discrimination against poor people who live in the so-called “gypsy camps”. The survivors of the Italian concentration camps suffered the same fate, to date none of these people has received compensation or recognition from the Italian Republic, contrary to what happened in Germany.

Below is the latest list I have compiled of people belonging to the minority who participated in the liberation of their country, Italy.

Joseph “Tarzan” Catter

Partisan fighter

Born in the Province of Cuneo in 1923, Giuseppe was a watchmaker by profession. He joined the partisans with the battle name of “Tarzan”. At the age of 21, in 1944, he was captured by the fascists on Colle San Bartolomeo, in the Ligurian Alps. He was taken to Aurigo (IM) and tortured to speak. Tarzan did not speak and was killed. His fighting Brigade was named after him, partisan hero and Medal of Valor.

Amilcare “Taro” Debar

Partisan fighter

Born in Frossasco in 1927, he was sixteen when he entered the Garibaldi Formations as a relay. Having escaped being shot, he reached the Langhe, where he became a Partisan fighter with the name of “Corsair” in the 48th Bgt. Garibaldi “Dante Di Nanni”, participating in the Liberation of Turin. Taro received the diploma of partisan from the hands of the President of the Republic Sandro Pertini.

Renato “Zulin” Mastini

Martyr of Vicenza

Born in Copparo (FE) in 1924, he is a traveling show business. In August 1944 with the battle name “Zulin” he joined the second brigade “Damiano Chiesa” and participated in actions of the “F. Sabatucci”. He was shot in Vicenza on November 11, 1944.

Walter “Vampa” Catter

Martyr of Vicenza

Born in Francolino di Ferrara in 1914, a circus professional, he joined the second brigade “Damiano Chiesa” with the battle name “Vampa”. On 22 October 1944 the Black Brigade of Camposampiero burst into his campina and arrested him together with Renato “Zulin” Mastini, Lino “Ercole” Festini and Silvio Paina. He was shot in Vicenza on November 11, 1944.

Lino “Ercole” Festini

Martyr of Vicenza

Born in Milan in 1916, musician-theatre by profession, he joined the second brigade “Damiano Chiesa” with the battle name “Ercole”. Arrested on 22 October 1944, together with the other three Sinti martyrs, he was imprisoned in Camposampiero (PD) and tortured by the notorious fascist Nello Allegro. He was shot in Vicenza on November 11, 1944.

Silvio Press

Martyr of Vicenza

Born in Mossano (VI) in 1902, as a circus professional he joined the second “Damiano Chiesa” brigade thanks to Zulin. Arrested on October 22, 1944. Together with the other three Sinti martyrs after Camposampiero, he was transferred to Piazzola sul Brenta, in the basement of Villa Camerini transformed into a prison, where the SS continued to torture them. Tortures in which Federal Vivarelli also took part. He was shot in Vicenza on November 11, 1944.

Giuseppe “Tzigari” Levakovitch

Partisan fighter

Born in Bue in Istria in 1902, he took part in the war in Ethiopia. He returns to Italy, but his family, as a Roma, is interned in Mangone (CS). In the summer of 1944, his wife Vilma was arrested and sent to the Dachau concentration camp. He manages to escape and joins the “Osoppo” brigade with the battle name Tzigari. History Channel made a documentary.

Vittorio “Spatzo” Mayer Pasquale

Partisan fighter

Born in Appiano sulla Strada del Vino (BZ) in 1927, poet and musician. His family is hunted down by the fascists because they are Sinti, his mother Giovanna with her sister Edvige are arrested and killed in the Bolzano concentration camp. He manages to save himself by hiding his belonging to the Sinta estrekárja Bolzanina Community and, at the age of seventeen, joins the partisans in Val di Non with the battle name of Spatzo, a sparrow in the Sinta language.

James Sacco

Partisan fighter

Giacomo recounts: “They captured me with 17 other people while I was going to manghel. At the Turchino pass the partisans freed us. I decided to stay with the partisans, to participate in the liberation of Genoa and fight against the fascists and Nazis, sharing the ideals of the partisans. I was the only sinto of the brigade and was used as a relay. I learned of another Sinto fighter who was a leader, as he led the attacks.”

Rubino Bonora

Partisan fighter. He fought in the “Nannetti” Division in Friuli Venezia Giulia

Mirko Levak

Patriot. Escaped from the concentration camp, he joins the partisans in Istria and Friuli Venezia Giulia

Fioravante Lucchesi

Partisan fighter. He fought between Modena and Bologna in the “Modena Armando” Division

Osiris Pevarello

Patriot. He worked between Padua and Vicenza.

Archilio Peter “Balinese” Gabrielli

Patriot. He worked between Vicenza and Belluno under the name of “Piero”.

The Lions of Breda Solini

Fighting group made up solely of Italian Sinti, who escaped from the concentration camp of Prignano sul Secchia (MO), operated in the Mantua area.