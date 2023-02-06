The Sucar Drom association, together with the Institute of Sinti culture and the entire Sinti and Roma community of Mantua, support and promote the candidacies in Milan of Diana Pavlovic e Toni Deragnain Rome of Saska Jovanovic. We warmly invite everyone to vote for Dijana, Toni and Saska. Endorsement for Dijana from Pierfrancesco Majorino, Simon Woolley, Alfredo Alietti, Jacopo Fo, Moni Ovadia e Paolo Rossi.

We are at the end of an intense electoral campaign which saw the participation of three people belonging to the Roma and Sinti linguistic minority. In particular it is important the candidacy of Dijana Pavlovic for the city council of Milan in the lists of the Democratic Party for the political competence acquired in the last ten years which has led her to be recognized as one of the most important leaders of the minority in Europe. Dijana together with Mattia Sartori of Sardines launched the Constitutional City or a city where every citizen has equal social dignity and is equal before the law, without distinction of sex, race, language, religion, political opinions, personal and social conditions (Article 3).

Equally strong are the nominations of Toni Deragna for the council of Municipio 5 in Milan and the candidacy of Saska Jovanovic for the council of Municipio 6 in Rome. In this electoral round we are also supporting Rome for two people close to us but not belonging to the minority, Roberto Bortone councilor candidate for the Municipality 5 e Anna Lodeserto

candidate for the city council also in Rome.

Dijana Pavlovic’s electoral campaign focused on work, security, housing and equal opportunities. On the so-called “Roma issue” immediately cleared the field by stating: “as regards Roma and Sinti we are talking about 2500 people in Milan, it is a ridiculous number, it is immediately clear that the problem is not with the Roma, we deny it with the numbers, but it is bigger, on the suburbs in general. Especially after Covid, many people who were already in a fragile situation have lost their homes. There is a strong housing need which must be met with a new season of public commitment”. On the much-debated issue of security, he stated that we must get away from the “trivialization of the issue of security, understanding it simply as a matter of public order. For me, there is no single security but there are many. There is that of the person, who social, environmental and labor must be guaranteed, and they are all linked. If one falls, all the others fall. How can one imagine guaranteeing personal safety in a completely degraded and abandoned environmental context? I’m talking not only about irregular fields , but of via Gola, for example, and of other points in the city. How can one think of the safety of people in a context in which rights are not accessible?”.

During this electoral campaign, effectively different from the others in terms of time and space, however, there were several initiatives that saw Dijana as a protagonist since No Nazi Day with Emanuele Fiano, at the presentation of the Constitutional City with Mattia Sartori, up to the debate “And our neighborhood?” with Bruno Ceccarelli, Marco Cormio, Marina Melloni and again the neighborhood meetings it’s us markets with citizenship.

Dijana has closed the electoral campaign together with Emanuele Fiano Carmela Rozza, Fabio Ceccarelli and Fabio Galesi, with Nema Problema and Milton Ferdandez in Piazzetta Capuana in Quarto Oggiaro for “Milan is Unique, the culture that fights and defeats differences”.

The renewal of the city council and the town halls in Milan are geographically and politically closer to us. The polls show Sala, the outgoing mayor supported by the centre-left, as the winner, but our attention is focused on the election of the city council and on the council of Municipio 5 in Milan for Dijana and Toni.