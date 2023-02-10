The first of two workshops of the Political School for young people belonging to the Roma and Sinti linguistic minority 2019, promoted by the Council of Europe and organized by The Roma Rebellion in collaboration with the Roma and Sinti Kethane movement for Italy

The school, at its second appointment after the one in 2018, offers a training course, divided into two workshops of three days each – the second will take place in Milan from 15 to 17 November 2019 – which provides young activists with tools, knowledge and ability to develop awareness and encourage the participation of the Roma and Sinti community in the civil and social life of the country.

In the picture the program of the first workshop. For information, call 3397608728