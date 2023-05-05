Home » U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images from the Sinti and Roma worlds: RemAgainstDisc, overcoming the discrimination suffered by Roma and Sinti: the toolkits for teachers, social workers and policy makers
World

Fight stereotypes and prejudices through knowledge of history, but also of the cultural elements that characterize Roma and Sinti. This is the way in which it is possible to overcome institutional discrimination against these people. This is why the 21 July Association, Sucar Drom, the University of Florence and the Italian Coalition for Civil Liberties and Rights have worked and published three toolkits aimed at teachers, social workers and political decision makers.


The publication of these materials is part of the RemAgainstDisc (Reinforcing historical memory of the Porrajmos to combating discrimination) project, funded by the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values ​​Program of the European Union. After having carried out a research phase relating to the extermination of Roma and Sinti and having brought these materials together in the renewed virtual museum “From anti-Gypsyism to genocide”, with these toolkits we move from historical memory to action.


TEACHERS


Promote the understanding of how the ongoing prejudice against Roma and Sinti has its roots in the historical treatment reserved for them by the Nazi and Fascist dictatorships, but also in the early years of the Republic, through for example the establishment of the special classes “Lacio Drom ” serves to increase knowledge of that period to overcome today’s prejudices. Promoting school policies that address institutional discrimination thus helps foster student success.

SOCIAL WORKERS


Provide adequate knowledge of how current prejudices derive from the period of Nazi-fascist dictatorships, especially on the inadequacy of Roma mothers; ensure that this historical reconstruction, accompanied by a greater knowledge of some cultural elements, can enter into the merits of the assessment made by these professionals on the well-being of Roma and Sinti children.
Download the toolkit in Italian and English

POLITICAL DECISORS


Raise awareness of how the mega-camps present in some Italian cities respond to the principles of concentration and exclusion practiced during Nazi-fascism. Offer solutions to promote a different housing policy and guarantee the right to housing of Roma and Sinti people.

Download the toolkit in Italian and English

