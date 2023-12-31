Home » U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images from the Sinti and Roma worlds: RemAgainstDisc, we met teachers, social workers and politicians
In the lives of Roma and Sinti people, certain categories of people currently have an important role. Among these, certainly, there are teachers, social workers and political decision makers. In their daily lives, in fact, they are among those who, with their work, can promote policies of inclusion and overcoming stereotypes.

Teachers, through the promotion of school policies that address institutional discrimination, thus facilitate the academic success of students. Social workers and other figures who work in this sector to ensure a broader assessment of the well-being of Roma and Sinti children. In the case of political decision-makers, however, to promote a different housing policy and guarantee the right to housing for Roma and Sinti people, thus overcoming the mega-camps present in some Italian cities.

Three toolkits were dedicated to this purpose – produced within the RemAgainstDisc (Reinforcing historical memory of the Porrajmos to combating discrimination) project, financed by the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values ​​Program of the European Union – published last spring.

This publication was followed by several dissemination meetings which, in various Italian cities, saw the project managers meeting people belonging to these three professional categories (over 150 in total). The meetings were a moment of discussion and exchange on toolkits and the activation of positive experiences.

A work which, like many other outputs of the project, will go beyond the established deadline, being able to last over time and increasingly helping to raise awareness of the need to overcome any discrimination against Roma and Sinti people.

