Citizenship and Minorities he forwarded the thanks of the approximately two hundred Roma families to the one hundred and forty-one people who from 26 February to 17 April made a total of 14,925.00 euros flow into the association’s bank account. To date, households have received €13,636.00: €8,287.00 by bank transfer or postepay for eighty households; 3,360.00 euros delivered by hand to thirty-six families; euro 2,080.00 parcels of foodstuffs to another eighty-four families of three occupations, thanks to the collaboration of Nonna Roma. In addition, 250 euros were used to feed the generator set of one of the three occupations with fuel for a couple of hours a day for ten days .

Presented in this way its results, the campaign we are conducting can appear as a humanitarian operation, as a charity. However, the “social reason” of Citizenship and Minorities is the integration of the excluded in the rights of the city

dinance and therefore we try to manage it and present it as an operation of infinitesimal redistributive justice which intends to repair, even if minimally, the damage caused by the non-inclusion of unfortunate linguistic minorities.

It is in this vision that our Campaign continues and we renew the invitation to continue to feed the inflow of resources into our current account: eighty families are confident that they can continue to feed their generator set and the waiting list of those who rely on in a bank transfer, already strong of thirty fifty names, it gets longer every day.