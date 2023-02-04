The conference will be held in Sala Alpi, Via Monti di Pietralata 16 in Rome from 11.00 From anti-Gypsyism to genocide: the extermination of Sinti and Roma organized by the Italian Coalition for Civil Liberties and Rights, the University of Florence, Sucar Drom and the 21 July Association, within the RemAgainstDisc (Reinforcing historical memory of the Porrajmos to combating discrimination) project. Funded under the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values ​​Program of the European Union

The conference is an opportunity to present a completely updated version (both graphically and in the materials present) of the first virtual museum of the genocide of Sinti and Roma which tells of the persecution of these populations during fascism and Nazism. An extensive and detailed reconstruction, with stories and documents, of how anti-Gypsyism led to genocide.

Speakers: Luca Bravi, Researcher University of Florence; Luca Dotti, Sucar Drom; Dzemila Salkanovic, 21 July Association; Dijana Pavlovic, Kethane Movement; Gennaro Spinelli, Ucri; Graziano Halilovic, Rome Onlus; Yuri Del Bar, Institute of Sinti culture; Radames Gabrielli, Nevo Drom; Roberto Bertone UNAR; Senada Ramovski university student.

The preservation of historical memory is essential for promoting policies aimed at strengthening inclusion because it implies recognition of full citizenship. This is especially true with regard to events involving persecuted populations, including those victims of genocide by Nazi-fascist regimes.

In Europe, the persecution and extermination of Sinti and Roma by fascists, Nazis and collaborators of the Third Reich caused the death of at least 500,000 people; Auschwitz was the last stage of this path of physical elimination for racial reasons.

It is precisely by starting from the memory of the discrimination suffered by the minority in the past, that one can help fight against the discrimination that still affects them today, in the face of many of the harmful stereotypes used in that historical period, which survived despite the advent of democratic systems.

For contacts: Andrea Oleandri 339 579 9057