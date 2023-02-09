

Citizenship and Minorities asks for help for the poor people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minority of the capital. A fundraiser is open to avoid the abyss into which the coronavirus has thrown a population abandoned to itself.

If one wonders who is taking care of the Roma and Sinti in the capital, over 6,000 people in the camps, the answer is: nobody. Neither the Municipality (whose “Roma office” replies that the information is “confidential”) nor the Civil Protection (whose national head replied, to a journalist’s question, that “the Civil Protection of Rome is dealing with it” but not it is true) neither the Prefecture nor the anti-discrimination office. And the Spallanzani hospital recorded the death of a Roma, from coronavirus, immediately after having – with a special and unusual press release – made it known that “at the moment we have no hospitalized Roma people”.

It must be because of the difficulty of establishing the “ethnicity” of someone dying of fulminant pneumonia that Stanije Yovanovich, a 33-year-old Serbian Roma, has not been recognized as such. He lived in a council house with his wife and four children, he had a large family in the Via Salviati camp and he went to visit them every day. Yet after his death there were no swabs for them or in the camp, only the obligation of quarantine, but those who live in the camps are used to that.

Wardens and policemen make sure that no one goes out or enters, and only one person per family can go shopping. But with what money? The Roma live on small businesses, on the collection of materials, on alms: now they have nothing left. And nobody cares to know in what hygienic conditions they live inside the enclosure. Segregating them only serves non-Roma, it erases them from view.

Our association, which with very few others has been working together with Roma and Sinti for years, is called Citizenship and minorities. This is a minority without citizenship, formally often, practically always. If we had more funds we could do, at least in part, what the institutions don’t do. So we decided to ask for donations.

Anyone who wants can make payments to the bank account of the association whose IBAN

is: IT50V0538703241000035100781 inserting in the description “donation for the Roma” and your e-mail address, so we can send you the report of what we will collect and how we will use the money. The amount of the payments can be deducted in the tax return by attaching a copy of the bank transfer certificate.