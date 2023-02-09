Santino Spinelli has been appointed Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by President Sergio Mattarella. The new Commendatore commented “A heartfelt thanks to President Mattarella for his appointment as Commendatore of the Italian Republic. I dedicate this prestigious award to all my people, especially to young Roma and Sinti”.

Santino Spinelli he is the most important Roma intellectual in Italy and one of the most influential in Europe. He works tirelessly every day to spread the different cultural expressions produced by the Roma and Sinti linguistic minority. This recognition conferred by President Mattarella is important for two reasons. Santino Spinelli is recognized for the value of the work done over the years. The value of the culture expressed by Roma and Sinti is recognized, of which Santino is certainly the ambassador.

Thank you Santino!