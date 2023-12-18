U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images from the Sinti and Roma worlds: Sinti and Roma, the walks of memory

Over 300 people participated in the memory walks organized by the Italian Coalition for Civil Liberties and Rights, Sucar Drom, University of Florence and Associazione 21 Luglio, during the project “RemAgainstDisc – Reinforcing historical memory of the Porrajmos to combating discrimination”, financed in within the scope of the CERV-2021-CITIZENS-REM Call of the European Commission.

The project aims to recover the memory of the genocide of the Roma and Sinti by the Nazi-fascist regimes. It is estimated that over 500,000 people were exterminated in Nazi concentration camps.

Many of the harmful stereotypes used in that historical period have survived despite the advent of democratic systems.

To make this story known, the first virtual museum of the persecution and genocide of Roma and Sinti has been updated, expanded and translated into English, can be visited from this link.

One of the activities promoted involved memory walks, in some symbolic places of this tragic history. The cities chosen were Rome, Trieste, Mantua, Fossoli and Prignano Sulla Secchia, in which Italian Roma and Sinti had been segregated and, in many cases, deported to Nazi concentration camps.

Places that have dedicated plaques to this story and to these people (as in the case of Rome and Prignano Sulla Secchia) or sculptures as in Mantua or stumbling blocks, as in the case of Romano Held, a Sinto/Roma musician deported to Dachau from Trieste in 1944 .

In addition to adults, many students from schools in the respective territories also participated in the walks, so that the new generations will pass on the historical memory and ensure that those prejudices and stereotypes no longer find space in our days.