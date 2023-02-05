The Sucar Drom association invites you to participate in the initiatives organized in Rome and Mantua for the Week of Remembrance. Over the past twenty-five years Sucar Drom has been involved in collecting testimonies and documents on the persecution and genocide of Sinti and Roma during the Fascist and Nazi period in Italy with the aim of recounting what happened and conveying awareness of how much human rights and civil liberties, conquests in many cases daughters of that dramatic historical period, are fundamental, must be defended and always new ones must be affirmed.

This year we renew our commitment, together with the Sinta community of Mantua and the Institute of Sinta culture, by organizing two events during the Week of Remembrance:

January 24, conference From anti-Gypsyism to genocide: the extermination of Sinti and RomaSala Alpi, Via Monti di Pietralata 16 in Rome from 11.00;

January 27, Commemoration of people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minority victims of the genocide perpetrated by fascism and NazismPlatform 1 of the Mantua Railway Station, Piazza Don Leoni in Mantua from 16.00.

The conference in Rome, organized within the RemAgainstDisc project (Reinforcing historical memory of the Porrajmos to combating discrimination) together with the Italian Coalition for Civil Liberties and Rights, the University of Florence and the 21 July Association, will be an opportunity to present a completely updated version (both graphically and in the materials present) of the first virtual museum of the genocide of Sinti and Roma created in 2013 by Sucar Drom together with prof. Luca Bravi of the University of Florence. The renovated museum will be open to visitors from 24 January at www.porrajmos.it. Speakers at the conference: Luca Bravi, University of Florence; Luca Dotti, Sucar Drom; Dzemila Salkanovic, 21 July Association; Dijana Pavlovic, Kethane Movement; Gennaro Spinelli, Ucri; Graziano Halilovic, Rome Onlus; Yuri Del Bar, Institute of Sinti culture; Radames Gabrielli, Nevo Drom; Roberto Bertone UNAR; Senada Ramovski university student.

The commemoration at Platform 1 of the Mantua railway station will be an opportunity to reaffirm the memory of people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minorities who were victims of the genocide perpetrated by fascism and Nazism. A moment that has been institutionalized for several years in which the Sinta Community of Mantua intervenes to remember how anti-Gypsyism led to genocide during fascism and Nazism. A representative of the Sinta Community of Mantua and representatives of the Mantuan institutions will intervene. Last year the sculpture (pictured) by the artist Luca Dotti was discovered, created with Bernardino Torsi, Alberto Rocca and Kaioma Pavan.

The racial persecution of Italian Sinti and Roma people during Fascism and Nazism remained in Italy for decades guiltily shrouded in oblivion. The reason is essentially to be found in anti-Gypsyism or in that prejudice on a racial or cultural basis which affects people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minorities. Anti-Gypsyism is still expressed today through silence on the history of the Sinti and Roma linguistic minorities, stigmatization, hate speech, segregation, violence and various forms of discrimination, including institutional ones. The European Commission itself has noted that Italy is the country with the highest degree of anti-Gypsyism in Europe.