The Sinta Community of Mantua participated for the first time in the commemoration for the Liberation Day alongside the Prefecture of Mantua, the Municipality and Province of Mantua, the ANPI and the Jewish Community of Mantua. The Institute of Sinta culture has published together with The Roma Rebellion the first book on the participation of European Sinti and Roma in the Liberation from Nazi-fascism.

Every year on this day we have published a post with the list of people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minorities who participated in the liberation of Italy from Nazi-fascism. This twenty-fifth of April is different and has a particular importance because for the first time the Sinta community of Mantua has been invited by the Prefecture of Mantua to participate with a speech in the institutional commemoration for the Liberation Day. Furthermore, the Institute of Sinti culture has published together with Upre Roma the book Rom and Sinti in the European Resistance by Angelo Arlati.

Over the last twenty years, the Sucar Drom association has promoted the active participation of people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minorities, especially young people. The first official act was the publication of the Nine Theses which shattered the primacy of pro Roma and Sinti associations and opened the doors wide to direct participation with the election of Yuri Del Bar to the Mantua city council, the correct information promoted by this space since 2005, the establishment of the Roma and Sinti Together Committee and then of the Roma and Sinti Together Federation, the birth of a Sinti and Roma associationism spread throughout the national territory, the recognition of the history of the genocide during the Nazi-fascism and of the places of internment in Italy, the fight against discrimination, etc. A lot of history built on the driving force of the Sinti community of Mantua which through Sucar Drom has infected many local Sinti and Roma communities throughout the country.

Today a further small step has been taken. The intervention of the Sinti Community of Mantua, in video, at the institutional commemoration for the Liberation Day alongside the Prefecture of Mantua, the Municipality and the Province of Mantua, the ANPI and the Jewish Community of Mantua. Nicholas Casagrande representing the Community spoke at the commemoration recalling the names of the Sinti who participated in the Resistance, in some cases giving their lives, and who have links with our territory. We will promote this step in the Sinti and Roma communities throughout Italy so that they can participate in a fundamental moment of our being citizens. In Mantua we have to thank the ANPI with its provincial president Luigi Benevelli, Emanuele Bellintani ANPI Felice Tonazzi and Emanule Colorni president of the Jewish community of Mantua who did their utmost to raise awareness of the Prefect of Mantua.

This year we will not publish the list of Sinti and Roma who participated in the Resistance because we have published the book Roma and Sinti in the European Resistance by Angelo Arlati with the Upre Roma association. Throughout Europe people belonging to the Sinti and Roma linguistic minority participated in the Resistance for Liberation from Fascism and Nazism. In France, a partisan battalion formed by Sinti fought the Nazis by supporting the Allied landings in Normandy, while in Slovakia, a partisan battalion formed by members of the minority stopped the German counterattack in Banska Bystrica during the insurrection of the summer of 1944.

In Italy, after 8 September 1943, Sinti and Roma fled from the concentration camps where they had been imprisoned since September 1940. Many were rounded up by the fascists and the Nazis and sent to extermination camps, but some managed to hide and participate in the fight partisan even at the cost of her own life. Others help partisan formations as patriots. Today we can offer with Angelo Arlati’s book a first complete picture of the role played by people belonging to the minority for the defeat of fascism and Nazism in Europe. It is an emotional moment after six years that Carlo Berini has placed this theme on a national level by writing in U Velto the names of the Sinti and Roma who gave their contribution to the liberation of Italy from Nazi-fascism.

Sucar Drom’s board of directors