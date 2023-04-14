Home World U16 Serbia Ghana 0:4 | Sports
In the match between the talents of Serbia and Ghana, everything was decided in the first part of the match

Source: MN Press

In the first round of the UEFA Development Tournament for players under the age of 16, which is being held at SC FSS in Stara Pazova, the guest from Africa, the Ghana team, defeated the junior cadet national team of Serbia (U16) after a better game in the first part of the match – 4:0 (4 :0).

The physically stronger selection solved everything in the first 45 minutes of the game. In the next round, Serbia meets Switzerland on April 15 at 12:00 p.m. and the last match on the program is against Spain on April 18 at 12:15 p.m.

SCORERS: 0:1 Tivanjo 3, 0:2 Tivanjo 13, 0:3 Tivanjo 17, 0:4 Teofilus 45. FSS Sports Center in Stara Pazova.

SERBIA: Bekonja, Županjac (61. Ivanović), Cvetković (61. Bubanja), Vasilić (61. Kostić), Pavlović (74. Martinović), Radić (61. Avdić), Ranković (74. Bačanin), Stojković (74. Vujašević), Peranović (61. Miladinović), Bajramović (74. Mladenović), Ostojić.

GANA: Endru, Kolins, Gideon, Teofilus, Ričmond, Umar (31. Fripong), Tivanjo (79. Ibrahim), Đanivu, Bosman (79. Ntov), ​​Ramsi (69. Prins), Peter (69. Tvun).

(FSS)

