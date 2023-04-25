U2 put tickets on sale for their shows in Las Vegas

The long-awaited confirmation of the dates comes after the group offered a sneak peek in an announcement inside the Super Bowl in February, which informed fans that the band would return to the stage later this year for a special series of concerts. which would mark their first live tour in four years. The announced dates are Friday, September 29, Saturday, September 30, Thursday, October 5, Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8. Tickets are on sale in very different ranges (normal, VIP packages, accommodation, etc.) in this same link. Come on, they have been put on sale counting that quite possibly the biggest fans in the world of the group come to Las Vegas to see them.

“U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” is the band’s latest creative project in which they will once again work with U2’s creative collaborator and show director, Willie Williams. This new tour follows the massive success of the acclaimed 30th anniversary stadium tour of “The Joshua Tree”which had more than 3.2 million viewers worldwide, and its tour of arenas “Experience + Innocence” in 2018, with an audience of 1 million people across Europe and North America.

Bono, The Edge y Adam they said: “U2 haven’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they are building for us out there in the desert…! We are the band proper, “Beware Baby” the right album and Sphere the right place to take the live music experience to the next level… That’s what U2 have been trying to do all along with our most memorable satellite stages and video installations on tour ZOO TV Tourwhich ended in Tokyo thirty years ago this fall.”