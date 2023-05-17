U2 share previously unreleased videos in their “2023 Live Video Series”

36
From now until their concerts are held at the Sphere in Las Vegas (United States), the Irish U2 will be sharing videos of their performances from various moments in their career. They do it through their official Youtube channel and it is live filming in which they go over their greatest successes and their career in different cities and times.
At the moment you can already see the videos for “Sunday Bloody Sunday (Live At PopMart 2007)”, “One (Live In Chicago, 2005)” and “All I Want Is You (Live In Milan 2005)”, but the band will add more new recordings continuously for the next few weeks.
