UAE’s new year drone fireworks show lights up night sky, breaks two Guinness records

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-02 08:43

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, also known as Ras Al Khaimah, is located in the northernmost part of the United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz. The emirate has a long history and was once the trading center of the countries on the south coast of the Gulf. Its fleet sailed to Mumbai, India and the main trading ports in East Africa. It was famous for fishing and pearl collection in history. At midnight on December 31, 2022 local time, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the arrival of 2023 with a drone fireworks display that broke the Guinness World Record.

As 2022 enters the last minute, more than 600 drones slowly rise from the sea and display a countdown. At the moment of entering the new year, a formation of drones simultaneously launched fireworks in the night sky of Ras Al Khaimah, forming the words “Happy New Year 2023”. This drone firework show lasted 12 minutes. The long coastline of Ras Al Khaimah was lit up by gorgeous fireworks. The colorful fireworks were accompanied by lasers and electronic music, and there were cheers one after another.

According to event organizer Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Bureau, the gigantic fireworks display broke two Guinness World Records: “Most number of remotely operated drones simultaneously launching fireworks” and “Drones flying in the sky The Guinness Book of World Records for making the largest sentence.

Laki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Bureau in the United Arab Emirates: It is very important for Ras Al Khaimah to win the Guinness Book of World Records. A lot of effort has been put into presenting this fantastic fireworks show. For us, we are very proud to be able to complete this show, which is very enjoyable for the public and tourists, and for our employees to always remember this firework show.

Fahan, an audience in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: (My New Year’s wish) is to hope that there will be no new crown virus in the world, and everyone will be as happy as we are now.

Ahmed, a live audience in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: I hope that the epidemic will end in the new year, that the whole family will be happy and healthy, and that I can have a good job. This is my New Year’s wish.