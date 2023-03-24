Home World UB40 head the list of Rototom Sunsplash novelties
World

UB40 head the list of Rototom Sunsplash novelties

by admin
UB40 head the list of Rototom Sunsplash novelties

The quintessential festival of Jamaican sounds in its widest spectrum has been surprising us year in and year out with lists of the most diverse artists, with artists from various generations and who move in genres such as reggae, dub, dancehall, drum’n’bass, rap and all imaginable fusions. This year, the twenty-eighth edition of the festival will not be an exception.

Of the August 16 to 22 We will be able to see countless artists in concert, although the great news today is that almost twenty names are added, headed by the mythical and popular British band UB40. Together with them we can also see others like the German Gentleman, Protoje & The Indiggnation, Johnny OsbourneArgentinian rapper Thunder, Willi Williams, Linval Thompson, Som Rompe Pera, Pongo, Gaudí & Don Letts feat. Earl16, Katchafire, Lone Ark, Adala, Las Ninyas del Corro, Chi Ching Ching, Code Red Sound, King Wadada, Phonatics, Drop Colective o Queen Omega accompanied by The Royals Souls.

Rototom Sunsplash thus promotes a poster that they inaugurated Barrington Levy, Capleton, King Pyramid, Steel Pulse, Zoo, The Fumiga, Native, Maluks, Juantxo Skalary, & La Rude Band, Lia Kali o Boom Boom Fighters.

Remember that season tickets are at a reduced price until March 31, from then on new modalities will be announced on www.rototomsunsplash.com.

See also  Source: "U.S. Army in Taiwan" Beijing knew it a long time ago, but did not say it was broken | CCP | President of Taiwan | Provocation

You may also like

The Czech Republic distances itself from Orban, Lipavský:...

Park Beyond arrives in June, new gameplay footage

India’s expulsion from Parliament turns Rahul Gandhi into...

Pol Espargaro heavy crash | Sport

Choreography of Grobar at Partizan – Olympiakos |...

Sicily kissed by luck at 10eLotto, play one...

Poliambulatorio Lampedusa enhanced, here are new health figures

Udinese – Tactics for everyone present / The...

“Gibi” exhibition by Vik Muniz at SP-Arte 2023...

Switzerland cannot save the banks Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy