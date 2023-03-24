The quintessential festival of Jamaican sounds in its widest spectrum has been surprising us year in and year out with lists of the most diverse artists, with artists from various generations and who move in genres such as reggae, dub, dancehall, drum’n’bass, rap and all imaginable fusions. This year, the twenty-eighth edition of the festival will not be an exception.

Of the August 16 to 22 We will be able to see countless artists in concert, although the great news today is that almost twenty names are added, headed by the mythical and popular British band UB40. Together with them we can also see others like the German Gentleman, Protoje & The Indiggnation, Johnny OsbourneArgentinian rapper Thunder, Willi Williams, Linval Thompson, Som Rompe Pera, Pongo, Gaudí & Don Letts feat. Earl16, Katchafire, Lone Ark, Adala, Las Ninyas del Corro, Chi Ching Ching, Code Red Sound, King Wadada, Phonatics, Drop Colective o Queen Omega accompanied by The Royals Souls.

Rototom Sunsplash thus promotes a poster that they inaugurated Barrington Levy, Capleton, King Pyramid, Steel Pulse, Zoo, The Fumiga, Native, Maluks, Juantxo Skalary, & La Rude Band, Lia Kali o Boom Boom Fighters.

Remember that season tickets are at a reduced price until March 31, from then on new modalities will be announced on www.rototomsunsplash.com.

