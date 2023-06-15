Uber director gave career advice to young people | Info

The CEO of Uber gave advice to young people starting their careers.

Uber CEO Dara Košrovshahi gave advice to young people who are just starting their careers telling them to always keep an open mind. He also mentioned the most common mistake they can make.

“I always tell people that the most common mistake I see young people make is that they over-plan their careers. People tend to look for signals that confirm their plan and ignore everything else that doesn’t fit into it. That’s why my advice to young people is not to plan their career too much because they don’t know what all the possibilities can open up“, said Košrovšahi for acquired, reports businessinsider.com.

The advice he gave to young people starting their careers comes from his experience. Košrovšahi started his career in the early 1990s at “Allen & Company”. As he said, a few years after he graduated from college, he started working with Barry Diller, who was his client. At that time, Diler was trying to get “Paramount”.

“I was a junior analyst and I was assigned this task. The VP I was working with got sick and I had to step in and work with Barry directly and give him suggestions. I had to print out my entire LBO model, bidding model and so on . I was just thinking about how I was going to get fired and that it was a disaster. An analyst should not talk to the CEO“, Košrovšahi said.

He mentioned that when he met Diller, he thought that he would like to work only with him. The dealer ended up not buying Paramount, and Kosrovshahi ended up working for him. He left Allen & Company in the late 1990s and joined USA Networks, a company run by Diller. He later joined “IAC” which was in Diller’s portfolio. “IAC” bought the company “Expedia” in 2001, and four years later Košrovšahi became the executive director. He left that company in 2017 and became CEO of Uber.

“I planned to stay at “Allen & Company” all my life, that was my place. But you have to be open to chances, to possibilities, and when that chance presents itself, then you invest everything. People don’t need to fence themselves off. If a person decides to do something, then he should do his best and do what is asked of him and give another 50 percent. A person should do his best, but always keep his eyes open, because you never know what opportunity may arise,” Košrovšahi said.

