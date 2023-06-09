Ubisoft announces the metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft opened the dance at Summer Game Fest tonight, with the first announcement of a new title: it’s about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crowna scrolling action-platformer with metroidvania structure developed by Ubisoft Montpellierthe same authors of Rayman Legendsand waited for the January 18, 2024.

The French publisher promises to show us more of the game during the event Ubisoft Forward on Monday evening, but in the meantime here are the first official information and the announcement trailer.

In this brand new adventure, players will take on the role of Sargon, a gifted young warrior, member of an elite group called The Immortals. Sent to rescue Prince Ghassan, they will explore the once beautiful Mount Qaf, now cursed and hostile. Sargon and his brothers in arms will soon discover that time itself is a treacherous enemy and that world balance must be restored.

Inspired by the Metroidvania structure, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown allows players to explore a handcrafted world at their own pace. From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Hyrcan Forest, you will discover a variety of environments inspired by Persian mythology. By acquiring new temporal powers, unlocking unique abilities and combining them in combat, Sargon will progressively delve into Mount Qaf, solving puzzles, finding secrets and completing exciting side-quests.

In this epic journey, Sargon will fight his way through mythical enemies, bigger bosses and vicious traps. Combining combat and platforming skills, he will defeat time-corrupted creatures such as Jahandar, the terrible Manticore, guardian of the Citadel. You will be able to express your creativity in a deep and immersive combat system to unleash devastating combos.

The exploration of this mythical place will be completely immersive thanks to the original soundtrack created by Mentrix. The Iranian-born composer mixes traditional instruments and modern sounds to take you from one setting to another. Mentrix will be joined by award-winning composer Gareth Coker, who will bring his own twist to convey the epicness of the boss fights.

Developed by a team of veterans from Ubisoft Montpellier, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a new take on the legendary franchise, adding new characters and a new story, engaging storytelling, and exciting game mechanics.