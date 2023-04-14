Following what has been announced for some time, Ubisoft has made its Ubisoft+ service available on Xbox as well. To use the service you need to subscribe Ubisoft+ Multi Access which, at the cost of €17.99 per monthguarantees access both to the library of over 100 PC games, and precisely to a list of selected Xbox games, currently about sixty.

Among the peculiarities of the Ubisoft+ service, we highlight the inclusion in the subscription directly to day-one of new games and the general availability of the premium version titles that have DLC and seasonal content: for example, we already find the Ragnarok expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla available to subscribers, the Gold versions (therefore including the relative season passes) of the most recent Far Cry, as well as the Gold edition of Immortals Fenyx Rising.

As far as the console scope is concerned, it is still a list managed at its own discretion by Ubisoft, so there could be exceptions to the criteria listed above.

Ownership of the subscription also guarantees other accompanying benefits, such as a 10% discount on the prices of in-game currencies, the attribution of some monthly prizes (cosmetic items for games, etc …) and the possibility of accessing to indie titles rotated through the catalogue.

Naturally, it is possible to cancel the service at any time: while the continuous subscription will probably be reserved for avid fans of the French-Canadian publisher, the inclusion of day-one games in Ubisoft+ also makes the occasional subscription interesting, to dedicate oneself to some new release of the Ubisoft catalog.

Find below the complete list of titles currently playable on Xbox through Ubisoft+ !

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombies