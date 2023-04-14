Home World Ubisoft+ available on Xbox through the Multi Access formula
Following what has been announced for some time, Ubisoft has made its Ubisoft+ service available on Xbox as well. To use the service you need to subscribe Ubisoft+ Multi Access which, at the cost of €17.99 per monthguarantees access both to the library of over 100 PC games, and precisely to a list of selected Xbox games, currently about sixty.

Among the peculiarities of the Ubisoft+ service, we highlight the inclusion in the subscription directly to day-one of new games and the general availability of the premium version titles that have DLC and seasonal content: for example, we already find the Ragnarok expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla available to subscribers, the Gold versions (therefore including the relative season passes) of the most recent Far Cry, as well as the Gold edition of Immortals Fenyx Rising.
As far as the console scope is concerned, it is still a list managed at its own discretion by Ubisoft, so there could be exceptions to the criteria listed above.

Ownership of the subscription also guarantees other accompanying benefits, such as a 10% discount on the prices of in-game currencies, the attribution of some monthly prizes (cosmetic items for games, etc …) and the possibility of accessing to indie titles rotated through the catalogue.

Naturally, it is possible to cancel the service at any time: while the continuous subscription will probably be reserved for avid fans of the French-Canadian publisher, the inclusion of day-one games in Ubisoft+ also makes the occasional subscription interesting, to dedicate oneself to some new release of the Ubisoft catalog.

Find below the complete list of titles currently playable on Xbox through Ubisoft+ !

  • Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Battleship
  • Boggle
  • Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
  • Family Feud
  • Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
  • Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
  • Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry: New Dawn
  • Fighter Within
  • For Honor
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
  • Grow Up
  • Hungry Shark World
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
  • Jeopardy!
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
  • Rabbids Party of Legends
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
  • Rayman Legends
  • Riders Republic
  • Risk
  • Risk: Urban Assault
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  • Scrabble
  • Shape Up (Gold Edition)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
  • Steep
  • The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
  • The Crew 2
  • The Division (Gold Edition)
  • The Division 2
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
  • Trivial Pursuit Live
  • Trivial Pursuit Live 2
  • UNO (Ultimate Edition)
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
  • Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Zombies
