Ubisoft has released a new movie dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Mirage in which the developers tell us how they managed to recreate the City of Peace9th century Baghdad, also showing us numerous scenes and sequences from the game.

We show it to you below, reminding you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected for October 5th.

MX Video – Assassin’s Creed Mirage

