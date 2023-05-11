Home » Ubisoft Trackmania’s F2P racer arrives on our consoles in a few days
Ubisoft Trackmania’s F2P racer arrives on our consoles in a few days

by admin
After Ubisoft announced the console development of the free-to-play racer in September 2022 Trackmania already present on PC, nothing has been heard of the project; today, however, the publisher has resurfaced by surprise announcing that the game will arrive in a very short time, on May 15th.

The game will support cross-play and cross-progression between all supported platforms, allowing us to play both single-player and multiple multiplayer modes on an infinite number of player-created tracks.

We leave you with the announcement trailer of the release date: enjoy!

