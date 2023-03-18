Race against time for Credit Suisse, UBS and the Swiss authorities to reach an agreement on the merger between the two banking giants already on Saturday evening. The Financial Times reports it citing some sources, according to which the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and FINMA, the market regulator, have informed international counterparties that an agreement with UBS is the only option to halt the collapse of the trust that has sunk the second largest Swiss bank.

According to the British newspaper, deposits with Credit Suisse would have dropped by about 10 billion francs a day over the last week.

In these hours, the regulatory authorities of the United States, the United Kingdom and Switzerland are reportedly evaluating the legal structure of the agreement. The merger would be based on a series of concessions to UBS. The Swiss banking leader would like to be able to gradually meet international capital requirements. The group also allegedly sought compensation or an agreement from the federal government to cover any legal costs. At the request of the AWP, Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

The Federal Council in extraordinary session

The Federal Council held an extraordinary session on Credit Suisse late on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 pm, the members of the government, according to reports from the NZZ, met at the Bernerhof, the headquarters of the Department of Finance. The meeting lasted almost two hours and at around 18.45 Federal Councilor Viola Amherd was the first to leave the meeting, followed shortly after by the other ministers. No one made any statements and the most talkative was the government spokesman, André Simonazzi who limited himself to a “no comment”. According to the Zurich newspaper, various experts and officials joined the discussions during the evening.

According to reports from the Bloomberg agency, UBS would have asked for support from the Federal Council in the event of the acquisition of Credit Suisse.

Blocher calls a merger “terrible”.

Former Federal Councilor Christoph Blocher described a possible merger between Credit Suisse and UBS as something “terrible” for Switzerland as a business location. In the long term, it would also be a problem for bank customers, says the 82-year-old in an interview with “SonntagsBlick”, published on the weekly’s website on Saturday.

There are activities that internationally active Swiss companies can only carry out with a large bank, for example in Switzerland with UBS or Credit Suisse, notes the billionaire former manager of EMS-Chemie. “If there is no more competition, companies are at the mercy of a single bank.”