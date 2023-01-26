Listen to the audio version of the article

The London of large universities opens its doors to small Italian executive schools. UBS, the Umbria Business Schoolhas signed a historic agreement with UCL School of Management, the leading university in London. The academic institution of Perugia, born in 2018 on the impetus and idea of Riccardo Stefanelliis a rib of Confindustria Umbria: Stefanelli, co-CEO of Brunello Cucinellia global luxury brand in the village of Solomeo a stone’s throw from Perugia, holds the position of president of the division Training systemsthe “academic” arm of the industrial association, and BSU is its creature.

Riccardo Stefanelli (to Brunello Cucinelli)

A historic deal

The agreement with UCL, which is unique to a regional business school, means that UBS enrollees will be able to enjoy 3 days of training at the highest level in London, next summer: there is a part of academic training within the UCL structures; a part of dating and relationships; and an institutional part with meetings in Italian Embassy it’s at Westminster, the British Parliament: it will be a way to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. The package is part of the school’s study programs, but can also be purchased individually.

BSU turns 5 years old

The famous chord i first five years of the school’s life: the birthday is celebrated with remarkable numbers, for a newborn reality: 12 thousand subscribers e 1000 companies involved. A success also made possible by an international programme, which also includes the alliance with UCL, which has brought lecturers from the most prestigious universities in the world to the classrooms of Perugia and Assisi at the BSU. Now, the opposite will also be possible: bringing managers to study in London. Umbria is a small region, which has always been lacking in training for professionals. “As soon as I was nominated – explains Stefanelli – I wanted to fill this void“. Until 2018, company executives were forced to go to Bologna or to Luiss of Rome to take post-graduate courses. “We don’t want to compete with other Italian schools, much more established and bigger than us” Stefanelli professes humility.

The humanist imprint of Brunello Cucinelli

But the manager also looks outside the borders: so far the school has attracted the regional basin of managers who could not find a training offer in the area. “The UCL agreement will serve to attract professionals also from outside the Region, from all of Central Italy” hopes Stefanelli. As the right-hand man of Cucinelli, the Umbrian entrepreneur-philosopher, “even the business school is inspired by that principle of Neo-Humanism which has always been the hallmark of our company: a capitalism that puts the person at the center and does not mortify him” .

prof. Paolo Taticchi

The business school market

The link between the BSU and London was the Perugian Paolo Taticchiprofessor of sustainability at UCL and member of the advisory committee of the Umbrian school: the most influential Italian academic in the world, among the Under 40s, and awarded as commendatore by the president Sergio Mattarellathe professor is one of the leading Italian academics in Europe: “In the panorama of Business Schools, Italy has two large and now well-established, Mouthfuls and Luiss, but it is the country with the lowest number of schools for executives”. Now that Perugia and London are closer together, tiny UBS is aiming to become one of Italy’s leading regional business schools, while also filling a gap in the country.