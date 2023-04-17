Home » Udine, De Toni: ‘I won, my sleeves are already rolled up’
Udine, De Toni: 'I won, my sleeves are already rolled up'

Udine, De Toni: 'I won, my sleeves are already rolled up'

Ballot boxes closed in the 98 polling stations of the Municipality of Udine to vote in the ballot round of the administrative elections, in the challenge between the outgoing mayor Pietro Fontanini and Alberto Felice De Toni.
The results of the scrutiny of the ballots are awaited. At the moment Alberto Felice De Toni, center-left candidate, appears to be ahead of the challenger Pietro Fontanini

Alberto Felice De Toni 53.88% (13,644 votes)

Pietro Fontanini 46.18% (11,688 votes)

