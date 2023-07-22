Udinese 1-0 Pafos / LIVE commentary: Beto scores the opening goal

Follow the commentary of the live match for the friendly between Pafos (a Cypriot Serie A club) and coach Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. The last

Today Udinese takes the field for the third friendly of his season. The bianconeri will have to deal with Pafos. Club that plays in the top tier of Cypriot football and finished last season in fourth place. Let’s check LIVE commentary of this meeting:

First half

1′ – The referee blows the whistle to start the match

15′ – Start of the match without opportunities for the two clubs. Udinese tries, but fails to break through, at the moment the balance wins.

26′ GOOOOOOL UDINESE – The bianconeri take the lead with the usual striker Beto. A true striker’s goal with an excellent assist from Florian Thauvin.

