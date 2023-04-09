4
Here is the Easter day press review for all the people who assiduously follow MondoUdinese. The team concluded yet another day of the championship and the result was not what they hoped for. The bianconeri tried in every way to impose themselves on Raffaela Palladino’s Monza, but the results are not been as expected.
Despite all the efforts made during the ninety minutes, the club managed by the Pozzo family had to settle for yet another draw this season. Let’s analyze the causes in detail and without wasting any more time. Let’s start with the press review <<
© breaking latest news
See also Female hawker puts on a stall to make ends meet, take advantage of her to turn around and steal property | China Press China Press