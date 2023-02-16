Two quality players to bring more unpredictability to the frontline. Now it’s up to Sottil to decide who to play

The fact that most strikes the eye of this Udinese is the lack of coldness and concreteness in front of goal. The team creates, tries, but always reaps less than what is sown. In fact, in the two home matches against Verona and Sassuolo, the bianconeri scored 43 total shots but only scoring three networks. A decidedly too low number if we consider the amount of opportunities created. The absence of Deulofeu, a player capable of assisting and scoring with continuity, certainly influenced this figure.

The arrival of Thauvin since the transfer market in January he has brought enthusiasm to the black and white world, for a player with undisputed technical qualities who, however, must find the best physical condition again. From the moment of his arrival in Udine, the first thought was that the Frenchman would have taken the place occupied on the pitch by Deulofeu, but Sottil in the last tender proposed a new and interesting solution. In fact, against Sassuolo, it was he who acted behind the first striker Pereyrareturned from injury and able to fill that role with good results.

A place for two — At the moment, the Pereyra solution seems to be the most reliable, also considering the usual acclimatization period of the French leprechaun. Tucu knows Sottil’s game dynamics best and the understanding with Beto can be developed even more than what has been done so far. The Argentine has already scored in this championship two goals and six assists and has already covered the role of attacking midfielder/second striker several times, including in his past experiences in Udine. On the other side Thauvin can bring, in addition to its quality, even greater unpredictability: the 2018 world champion is in fact a new face of Udinese but also of the Italian championship in general, unlike Tucu, already widely known and studied. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. A small emergency is upon us for the team managed by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. Possible external crisis on the wings << See also Unrest in Kazakhstan: suppression continues to enter Russian troops-BBC News

February 16, 2023 (change February 16, 2023 | 11:50 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

